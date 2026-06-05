Quote of the day by Ranveer Singh: 'I am fiercely loyal and over-possessive, but I am...'

Inspiring quotes: In this series, let's revisit one of the famous quotes by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The thought is on being in love and how he is loyal in relationships. What better way to start your day on a positive note than by scrolling through encouraging words shared by popular personalities. Let's decode what Ranveer exactly said.

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"I am fiercely loyal and over-possessive, but I am learning to control my being possessive. I have become quite mature, though not as much as I would like to be, but have still improved tremendously. I can't hide my feelings, and it takes a lot of effort to be closed about things I feel for." -- Ranveer Singh

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Meaning of the quote

Here, the actor is clearly highlighting the fact that he is extremely possessive and loyal in relationships. He opened up about getting mature with time but still can't hide his emotions and is trying hard to work on it.

The quote is about Ranveer Singh's open personality. He is overtly emotional and expressive in relationships. Self-improvement is a continuous process and is still on that journey.

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About Ranveer Singh's career and life

Ranveer Singh made his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) - YRF project directed by Maneesh Sharma. His chemistry with Anushka Sharma in the movie was appreciated and he hogged the limelight for his acting chops. This was followed by movies like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Lootera, Gunday and Kill Dill among others.

He tasted success with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela co-starring Deepika Padukone.

Some of his other works include Dil Dhadakne Do and Befikre among others. Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat again gave him massive stardom which earned him the top spot. He was later seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, Gull Boy, Kapil Dev's biopic '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to name a few.

However, Ranveer Singh's latest outings - Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge by Aditya Dhar ended the lull for him as he tasted massive success with the franchise. Dhurandhar grossed over Rs 1,300 crore (US$140 million) worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed Rs 1,847 crore (US$190 million) to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.