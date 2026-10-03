Quote of the day by Ranveer Singh, 'Shortcuts can take you forwards...'

Quote of the day: Ranveer Singh is a prominent Indian film actor and one of the highest-paid stars in Hindi cinema. Celebrated for his high-energy performances, versatility across diverse roles, and distinctive fashion sense, he quickly rose to stardom after making his debut in 2010. Over his dynamic career, he has earned widespread critical acclaim and numerous prestigious accolades, including multiple Filmfare Awards, establishing himself as a powerhouse performer in the entertainment industry.
“Shortcuts can take you forward for a little while, but consistency and hard work make you a horse for the long race.” - Ranveer Singh
This quote highlights the difference between temporary success and lasting achievement. Ranveer Singh cautions against relying on quick fixes or easy pathways, pointing out that quick gains are inherently short-lived. Instead, he stresses that long-term success requires steady effort, discipline, and perseverance. By comparing sustainable growth to enduring a long journey, he underlines that true success is built on a foundation of continuous hard work and dedication over time.
Born in Mumbai, Ranveer Singh pursued his passion for acting from a young age, earning a degree from Indiana University Bloomington before returning to India to pursue his film career. He made a memorable debut in 2010 with the romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat, earning instant acclaim and winning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Over the years, he has delivered iconic performances in blockbuster films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83, establishing his reputation as one of the most versatile and energetic actors of his generation. Known for his complete transformation into every character he plays, he remains a major influence and popular icon in Indian pop culture.
The value of sustained effort reinforces the fundamental principle of long-term growth and professional resilience. Rather than seeking immediate results through easy shortcuts, this philosophy advocates for establishing strong daily habits and maintaining unwavering focus. By recognising that meaningful progress takes time, individuals can cultivate mental endurance, overcome temporary setbacks, and build enduring success across any field.
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