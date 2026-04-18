Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'I don’t believe in...'

New Delhi: Ratan Tata, one of India’s most respected industrialists and former chairman of the Tata Group, continues to inspire millions with his words and leadership. Known for his humility, ethics, and visionary thinking, his quotes often reflect deep life and business lessons.

Quote of the Day

“I don’t believe in taking the right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right.”

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Meaning of the quote

The quote highlights that success does not always come from making perfect decisions at the outset. Instead, it is about having the courage to take a decision and then putting in the effort, adaptability, and determination to make it successful. It emphasises action over overthinking and shows that mistakes are a natural part of growth.

On a deeper level, it reflects accountability and resilience. Once a decision is made, one must take responsibility for it and work consistently to turn it into the right one. Rather than waiting for ideal circumstances, the quote encourages confidence, learning through experience, and the ability to shape outcomes through persistence.

More about Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata led the Tata Group through a phase of major global expansion while maintaining strong ethical values. He established Tata Teleservices in 1996 and took Tata Consultancy Services public in 2004.

Under his leadership, the group made landmark acquisitions, including Tetley Tea (2000), VSNL (2002), Corus Steel (2007), and Jaguar Land Rover from Ford in 2008. He also played a key role in bringing Air India back to the Tata Group in 2022.

Apart from business, he was deeply involved in philanthropy and later invested in startups such as Paytm, Ola Electric, and Urban Company.

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and remains a lasting symbol of integrity, leadership, and nation-building.