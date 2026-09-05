Quote of the day by Ratan Tata, 'I think there are many honest businessmen...'

Quote of the day: In business, being honest can sometimes feel like you're playing the game with one hand tied behind your back. Everyone else is cutting corners, greasing the right palms, looking away when they need to, and it all seems to move faster because of it. Ratan Tata never really bought into that. His words here are a pushback against the whole idea, a reminder that doing things the right way still counts for something, even when it costs you deals you might have otherwise won.