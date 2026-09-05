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Quote of the day by Ratan Tata, 'I think there are many honest businessmen...'

Quote of the day: Ratan Tata was one of India's most respected industrialists, the man widely credited with turning the Tata Group into a genuine global player, and he managed to do it while sticking to a set of ethics that most businesses quietly abandon somewhere along the way.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Ratan Tata, 'I think there are many honest businessmen...'
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Quote of the day by Ratan Tata, 'I think there are many honest businessmen...'
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