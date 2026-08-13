/Quote of the day by Ratan Tata: 'People still believe what they read is necessarily the truth'

Ratan Tata was the son of Naval Tata, who was adopted by Ratanji Tata, son of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. He graduated from Cornell University College of Architecture with a bachelor's degree in architecture. The famous industrialist and philanthropist was the chairman of Tata Group and Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012, and he held the position of the interim chairman from October 2016 to February 2017.