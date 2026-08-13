/Quote of the day by Ratan Tata: 'People still believe what they read is necessarily the truth'

Inspiring quotes: On days when you feel bogged down by negative thoughts, it is always better to revisit some words of wisdom shared by great thinkers and achievers. Their quotes or statements about life, struggles and relationships encourage people to feel inspired and move on. Today, we shall scroll through a famous quote by Ratan Tata.
"People still believe what they read is necessarily the truth." -- Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata here said that people like to believe what they read without really doubting its authenticity. It is commonly believed that people all around look for readily accept information that matches what they already want to believe.
The printed word is taken as the gospel truth for objective reality assuming that if something is published, it carries an inherent stamp of truth.
Ratan Tata was the son of Naval Tata, who was adopted by Ratanji Tata, son of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. He graduated from Cornell University College of Architecture with a bachelor's degree in architecture. The famous industrialist and philanthropist was the chairman of Tata Group and Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012, and he held the position of the interim chairman from October 2016 to February 2017.
Ratan Tata received the Padma Bhushan in 2000, followed by the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.
Ratan Tata studied at the Campion School, Mumbai, until 8th grade, and then continued his studies at the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, the Bishop Cotton School in Shimla, and the Riverdale Country School in New York City, from which he graduated in 1955.
Tata enrolled in Cornell University, from which he graduated with a bachelor's degree in architecture in 1962. While at Cornell, Tata became a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. In 1975, Tata enrolled in the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.
Tata worked at the architectural firm Jones & Emmons in Los Angeles, until his return to India in late 1962.
Tata invested in over 40 start-ups, primarily in a personal capacity, with additional investments through his firm, RNT Capital Advisors.
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