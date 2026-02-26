Quote of the day by RK Narayan: 'The difference between a simpleton and an intelligent man is...'

R. K. Narayan is a beloved writer and a towering figure in Indian literature. He is best known for creating the fictional South Indian town of Malgudi, which serves as the setting for many of his stories. In 1980, he was awarded the AC Benson Medal by the Royal Society of Literature, and in 1981 he was made an Honorary Member of the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters. Narayan authored more than 200 novels, along with numerous short stories and plays. His works focus on the social context and everyday lives of ordinary people, often portraying the tension between tradition and modernity.

“The difference between a simpleton and an intelligent man is that the former wholeheartedly accepts all things that he sees and hears while the latter never admits.”

This quote by R. K. Narayan explains the difference between blind belief and intelligent thinking. A simpleton accepts everything he sees and hears without questioning it, which makes him easily influenced by rumors and false ideas. He trusts appearances and words without trying to understand their truth.

An intelligent person, however, does not believe things immediately. He thinks carefully, questions what he hears, and looks for logic and evidence before accepting anything as true. Through this quote, Narayan teaches us that real intelligence lies in being thoughtful and critical rather than blindly trusting everything around us.

R. K. Narayan was born in Madras (now Chennai) into a Tamil Brahmin family. He was one of eight children, with six sons and two daughters. His father was a school headmaster, and Narayan grew up as an avid reader, influenced by writers such as Charles Dickens, P. G. Wodehouse, Arthur Conan Doyle, and Thomas Hardy. At the age of twelve, he participated in a pro-independence march, for which he was reprimanded by his uncle, as his family remained largely apolitical and skeptical of all governments.

Narayan studied in several schools in Madras, including the Lutheran Mission School, and struggled with formal education in his early years. After failing his university entrance examination in 1925, he eventually graduated from Maharaja College, Mysore, in 1930. His literary career began with the publication of Swami and Friends in 1935, which introduced readers to the fictional town of Malgudi and brought him recognition, encouraged by his mentor Graham Greene.

His early and critically acclaimed works, including The Bachelor of Arts (1937), The Dark Room (1938), and The English Teacher (1945), established him as one of India’s most important English-language writers, known for portraying ordinary life in South India with simplicity, warmth, and gentle humor.