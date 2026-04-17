Quote of the day by Rumi: 'A woman is a mystery to guide...'

Quote of the day: The deep meaningful poetry by Sufi saint Rumi is showered by love and appreciation from across the globe. His words of wisdom on life, men, women and love come in beautiful form, igniting a thoughtful read. Today, let's scroll through one of this powerful lines on women.

'A woman is a mystery to guide a wise and open man' - Rumi

Meaning of the day

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Rumi's famous quote on women brings about the focus highlighting how a woman is a mystery to man - can't be understood fully. Here he also means that a woman can be a guiding force to the higher consciousness of a man. She leads a wise and open man, who is emotionally intelligent and spiritual.

A man must treat woman with respect, humility and love - she in return can guide him to achieve higher consciousness. The balance of male and feminine energy should be in equilibrium - to attain peace and spiritual heights.

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Who was Rumi?

A famous Sufi poet and mystic is known as the founder of the Islamic brotherhood known as the Mevlevi Order. His school of thought and works is found largely in Persian literature and mystic poetry in general. Rumi's works are widely read today across his native Greater Iran as well as in Turkey.

He was all set to follow the footsteps of his father - an Islamic scholar. But things took a turn when a mysterious wandering dervish, Shams Tabrīzī, came to Konya. However, when Shams mysteriously disappeared, Rumi experienced an intense period of grief reflected in his Divan of Shams Tabrīzī. This was the defining moment in the evolution of Rumi's spiritual worldview, which started the beginning of his poetic output.

Rumi's works

Rumi's works are found in his mother tongue - Persian. His poetry is widely appreciated across the globe. His spiritual poetry and words influenced not only Persian literature, but also the literary traditions of the Ottoman Turkish, Chagatai, Pashto, Kurdish, Urdu, and Bengali languages respectively.

In Afghanistan, Rumi is known as Mawlānā, in Turkey as Mevlâna, and in Iran as Molavī.