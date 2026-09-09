Quote of the day by Rumi: 'Raise your words, not voice...'

Top quotes today: Sailing through the day, sometimes you need that extra pinch of positivity in the form of encouragement and motivational quotes. Today, let's take a look at the famous words by Sufi saint Rumi, who is showered with love and appreciation from across the globe. Today, let's scroll through one of the powerful lines.
"Raise your words, not voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder." ― Rumi
The famous quote by the 13th-century Persian poet and Sufi mystic Rumi here means that you should never raise your voice and show anger rather you must raise your words which should be powerful. The quote teaches that quiet, thoughtful communication creates deep positive change, while loud anger only makes noise.
It also highlights that harsh words act like thunder, which makes a big sound but grows nothing.
A famous Sufi poet and mystic is known as the founder of the Islamic brotherhood known as the Mevlevi Order. His school of thought and works is found largely in Persian literature and mystic poetry in general. Rumi's works are widely read today across his native Greater Iran as well as in Turkey.
He was all set to follow the footsteps of his father - an Islamic scholar. But things took a turn when a mysterious wandering dervish, Shams Tabrīzī, came to Konya. However, when Shams mysteriously disappeared, Rumi experienced an intense period of grief reflected in his Divan of Shams Tabrīzī. This was the defining moment in the evolution of Rumi's spiritual worldview, which started the beginning of his poetic output.
Rumi's works are found in his mother tongue - Persian. His poetry is widely appreciated across the globe. His spiritual poetry and words influenced not only Persian literature, but also the literary traditions of the Ottoman Turkish, Chagatai, Pashto, Kurdish, Urdu, and Bengali languages respectively.
In Afghanistan, Rumi is known as Mawlānā, in Turkey as Mevl'na, and in Iran as Molavī.
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