Quote of the day by Ruskin Bond: 'Happiness is a mysterious thing, to be........'

Ruskin Bond is one of India’s most beloved authors, whose stories and writings have shaped the values and life lessons of generations of readers.

Loved for his gentle storytelling, Bond’s quotes often celebrate nature, simple joys, love, and the quiet wisdom found in solitude. His words consistently remind readers to slow down and appreciate life’s beauty through lived experiences rather than achievements.

Quote of the Day

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"Happiness is a mysterious thing, to be found somewhere between too little and too much."

Meaning of the Quote

This quote suggests that happiness doesn’t lie in extremes—it exists in balance. Having too little in life can lead to struggle, dissatisfaction, or longing, while having too much can create pressure, excess, or even emptiness. True happiness comes from finding a middle ground where our needs are met, but life doesn’t become overwhelming or lose its meaning.

In simple terms, it’s about moderation. Whether it’s wealth, ambition, love, or even freedom—too much or too little of anything can disturb our peace. Happiness is “mysterious” because it isn’t found in obvious abundance or scarcity, but in that subtle, often overlooked space where life feels just right.

Ruskin Bond’s Early Life

Ruskin Bond was born in Kasauli, in the Punjab States Agency of British India. His father, Aubrey Alexander Bond, was British and born in a military camp in Shahjahanpur, a small town in North India, while his mother, Edith Clarke, was Anglo-Indian.

His father worked as an English tutor to the princesses of the Jamnagar Palace, where Bond lived with his sister Ellen until the age of six. In 1939, his father joined the Royal Air Force, after which Bond moved with his mother and sister to his maternal family home in Dehradun. Soon after, he was sent to a boarding school in Mussoorie.

When Bond was eight, his parents separated, and his mother later married a Punjabi Hindu man named Hari. Bond then moved to New Delhi to live with his father—a period he often described as one of the happiest times of his life. However, tragedy struck when his father died of malaria in Calcutta when Bond was just ten years old.

Despite these early hardships, Ruskin Bond went on to build a remarkable literary legacy that has touched millions, with his writing continuing to offer comfort, wisdom, and a gentle reminder to find joy in the ordinary.