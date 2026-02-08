Quote of the day by Sadhguru: 'The only thing that stands between you and your well-being is a…'

Sadhguru, born as Jaggi Vasudev, is an Indian spiritual leader and the founder of the Isha Foundation, based in Coimbatore. He has been teaching yoga since 1982 and is the author of New York Times bestsellers Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy and Karma: A Yogi’s Guide to Crafting Your Destiny. He is also a frequent speaker at international forums, where he discusses spirituality, mental well-being, and social responsibility.

Through public speaking, writing, meditation programs, and social outreach initiatives, Sadhguru has inspired millions of people across the world. He is also widely known for advocating environmental protection and raising awareness about climate change.

“The only thing that stands between you and your well-being is a simple fact: you have allowed your thoughts and emotions to take instruction from the outside rather than the inside.”

This quote suggests that happiness and mental well-being depend on where you draw guidance from. It highlights that the greatest obstacle to inner peace is allowing external factors such as other people’s opinions, social media, pressure, criticism, and daily situations to control your thoughts and emotions instead of listening to your inner values and awareness.

Rather than saying, “I feel bad because someone said something negative,” the quote encourages a shift in perspective to, “I choose how I respond because I trust my inner voice.”

The message emphasizes self-control and self-awareness. When your thoughts and emotions come from within rather than being shaped by outside influences, you become calmer, stronger, and more balanced.

Sadhguru’s Early Life

Sadhguru was born in Mysuru, Karnataka, as the youngest of five children to Susheela Vasudev, a homemaker, and B. V. Vasudev, an ophthalmologist at the Mysuru Railway Hospital. He completed his schooling in Mysuru and later pursued literature at the University of Mysore, where he secured second rank in his class.

Despite his parents’ wish for him to continue with postgraduate studies, Vasudev chose a different path and ventured into business at a young age. He first established a poultry farm in Mysuru, which allowed him both financial independence and time to explore his personal interests such as poetry and travel. However, due to opposition from his family over his unconventional career choice, he later entered the construction field and co-founded a company called Buildaids with a friend who was a civil engineer.

At the age of 25, following a series of profound spiritual experiences, Vasudev closed his businesses and began traveling extensively across southern India, dedicating himself to the practice and teaching of yoga. In 1983, he conducted his first yoga class in Mysuru and soon started touring Karnataka and Hyderabad on his motorcycle, offering what he called Sahaja Sthiti Yoga. He supported himself through rental income from his earlier business ventures while donating the contributions received from his students.

In 2017, Sadhguru consecrated the Adiyogi Shiva statue in Coimbatore, recognized as the world’s largest bust sculpture, symbolizing the origins of yoga and spiritual consciousness.