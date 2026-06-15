Quote of the day by Sadhguru, 'You are alive right now...'

Quote of the day: Sadhguru, a world-renowned yogi, mystic, and visionary leader, continues to inspire millions globally with his profound insights into human consciousness, well-being, and modern life. Through his teachings and the Isha Foundation, he emphasises inner transformation, mindful living, and the ultimate value of human experience.
“What is the most important thing in your life right now? You are alive right now, isn't it? Because you are alive, your family has become important, your money has become important, your country has become important, so many other things have become important, only because you are alive right now.”
This profound statement given on YouTube channel named 'The Mystic World,' serves as a powerful reminder of the fundamental truth of human existence: the ultimate value is life itself. Sadhguru points out that we often get so caught up in the psychological drama of our responsibilities, ambitions, and relationships that we forget the very canvas upon which they are painted—the simple, magnificent fact of being alive.
The insight challenges our modern priorities. In the daily hustle, people frequently prioritise their jobs, finances, and social standing to the point of extreme stress, sacrificing their physical and mental well-being. Sadhguru flips this perspective, reminding us that everything we hold dear, family, wealth, success, and nation, only derives value because we are here to experience them.
At its core, this quote is an invitation to shift from a state of constant anxiety to one of deep gratitude and presence. It suggests that if we treat the simple act of living as the highest privilege, the quality of our lives changes dramatically. When you realise that just being alive is your greatest asset, the burdens of daily stress begin to dissolve.
It also highlights a profound psychological maturity. It asks individuals to distinguish between life itself and the "accessories" of life. While family, career, and finance are important structures we build, they are secondary to the primary phenomenon of our existence. Understanding this prevents us from becoming victims of our own creations.
The core message of this quote strikes a chord in a fast-paced world where mental health struggles and burnout are rampant. By bringing the focus back to the immediacy of life, it serves as a grounding technique, urging people to experience the present moment rather than getting lost in anxieties about the future or regrets about the past.
Ultimately, it reminds us that true joy and fulfilment do not come from accumulating external things, but from fully experiencing the vibrant process of living right now.
Sadhguru, born Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev, is an Indian yogi, spiritual guide, and NYT bestselling author. He is the founder of the Isha Foundation, a non-profit organization offering yoga programs around the world and heading major global ecological initiatives like Save Soil and Rally for Rivers. Known for his witty, pragmatic, and scientifically grounded approach to spirituality, his videos and discourses reach billions of viewers across digital platforms.
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