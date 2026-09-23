Quote of the day by Samuel Beckett: 'Nothing happens, nobody comes, nobody goes'

Top quote of the day: In this series today, let's take a look at one of the famous words by Irish playwright, novelist, and poet Samuel Beckett. On days when you feel down and out, it is important to revisit some important words of wisdom, giving an ample dose of motivation and positivity.
"Nothing happens. Nobody comes, nobody goes. It's awful." ― Samuel Beckett, Waiting for Godot
This famous line is spoken by the character Estragon in Samuel Beckett's absurdist play Waiting for Godot. He tells this to Vladimir, another character in the play. The line highlights the central theme of the Theatre of the Absurd—the monotony of life, existential boredom, and the empty feeling of waiting for a purpose that never arrives.
It is a commentary which can be read as a philosophical statement on the human condition, bringing out the existential crisis of life.
Samuel Barclay Beckett is a renowned Irish playwright, novelist and poet. Written in both English and French, his literary and theatrical works feature bleak, impersonal, and tragicomic episodes of life, coupled with black comedy and literary nonsense.
Beckett is best known for his tragicomedy play Waiting for Godot (1953), and is widely regarded as one of the most influential and important writers of the 20th century, credited with transforming modern theatre. For his foundational contribution to both literature and theatre, Beckett received the 1969 Nobel Prize in Literature, 'for his writing, which—in new forms for the novel and drama—in the destitution of modern man acquires its elevation.'
Beckett is considered to be one of the last modernist writers and a key figure in what Martin Esslin called the 'Theatre of the Absurd.'
His best-known play, Waiting for Godot, has since become a centrepiece of modernist literature, and in a public poll by London's Royal National Theatre in 1998, it was voted as 'the most significant English-language play of the 20th century.'
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