Quote of the day by Sant Kabir Das: ‘In sorrow, everyone remembers God; in happiness, no one does…’

Kabir, one of India’s most influential mystic poets and social reformers, played a key role in shaping the Bhakti movement. Born in Varanasi and brought up in a Muslim weaver family, Kabir’s life and teachings went beyond religious boundaries. Even today, he is respected by Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs alike for his simple yet profound spiritual ideas.

Kabir is best known for his dohas, short, two-line verses that carry deep meaning. These couplets continue to be taught in schools and are widely recited in devotional music across the country. His works, including Kabir Bijak, Kabir Granthawali, and Sakhi Granth, remain central to his legacy.

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“In sorrow, everyone remembers God; in happiness, no one does. If one remembers even in joy, why would sorrow ever come?”

Meaning of the quote

Through this line, Kabir highlights a common human tendency—turning to faith only during difficult times. People often seek divine help when faced with pain or uncertainty, but tend to forget that connection when life is going well. Kabir uses this contrast to question the inconsistency in how individuals approach spirituality.

He further suggests that maintaining awareness of the divine even during moments of happiness can create a sense of balance and inner strength. This doesn’t imply that hardships will disappear, but rather that a person who remains grounded and mindful is better prepared to face them. For Kabir, true devotion is constant, not dependent on circumstances.

More about Kabir Das

Kabir’s teachings left a lasting impact on the Bhakti movement, and his verses are also included in the Sikh holy scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib. He is regarded as an important spiritual figure across multiple traditions, including Hinduism, Sikhism, and Sufism.

Believed to be a disciple of Ramananda, Kabir emphasised the idea that truth lies in living a righteous life, free from ego and division. He encouraged people to look beyond religious identities and recognise the divine in all beings. His philosophy continues to live on through the Kabir Panth, a spiritual community that follows his teachings.