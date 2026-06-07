Quote of the day by Satyajit Ray: 'I am not conscious of being a humanist...'

Quote of the day: Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray is remembered as a maverick and one of the greatest directors not just in India but across the world.

His cinema focused on the society of his time and brilliantly explored class conflicts and social realities on screen. Ray was inspired to become a filmmaker after meeting French director Jean Renoir and watching Vittorio De Sica's Italian neo-realist classic Bicycle Thieves.

Even decades later, he continues to be celebrated for iconic works such as The Apu Trilogy (1955–1959), The Music Room, The Big City, Charulata, and the Goopy–Bagha trilogy (1969–1992). Ray was born in Kolkata into a family of writers and artists. His parents were Sukumar Ray and Suprabha Ray. Before entering the film industry, he worked at an advertising agency.

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Ray's debut film, Pather Panchali, won 11 international awards, including the Best Human Document award at the 1956 Cannes Film Festival.

Quote of the day

"I am not conscious of being a humanist. It's simply that I am interested in human beings."

Meaning of the quote

Ray is saying that he did not deliberately set out to make films with a humanist philosophy or preach human values. Instead, he was naturally curious about people — their emotions, struggles, relationships, dreams, fears and everyday lives.

In simple terms, he meant: "I don't make films to prove that I am a humanist. I simply find people fascinating, and by portraying them honestly, my work ends up being humanistic."

This reflects Ray's filmmaking style. Whether in Pather Panchali, Charulata or Mahanagar, he focused on ordinary people and their emotions rather than larger-than-life heroes or villains. His empathy for human experiences is what made his films deeply moving, even if he never consciously labelled himself a humanist.

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More about Satyajit Ray

Ray was a multi-talented artist. He handled scripting, casting, music composition and editing for his films. He even designed the credit titles and publicity material for his debut film. Apart from filmmaking, he was also the author of several short stories and novels for both adults and children.

Talking about his accolades, Ray received a record 37 National Film Awards, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He also won a Golden Lion, a Golden Bear, two Silver Bears and numerous honours at international film festivals.

Ray was honoured with an Honorary Academy Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, becoming the first Indian filmmaker to receive the distinction. He accepted the award just 24 days before his death and described it as the greatest achievement of his filmmaking career. He was also awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

The legendary filmmaker passed away on April 23, 1992.