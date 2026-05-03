Quote of the day by Satyajit Ray: ‘The solutions that are worth anything are.....'

Quote of the day: Indian film director Satyajit Ray is remembered as a maverick and one of the greatest filmmakers not just in India but globlly.

His cinema focused on the society of his time and brilliantly talked about the class conflict and social realities on screen. Ray was inspired to be a filmmaker after meeting French director Jean Renoir and watching the Italian neo-realist film Bicycle Thieves by Vittorio De Sica.

Even after ages, he is still remembered for works including The Apu Trilogy (1955–1959), The Music Room, The Big City, Charulata, and the Goopy–Bagha trilogy (1969–1992). Ray was born in Kolkata into a family of writers and artistes. His parents were Sukumar Ray and Suprabha Ray. Before working in films, he started his career at an advertising agency.

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Ray’s very first film, Pather Panchali won eleven international awards which also included the Best Human Document award at the 1956 Cannes Film Festival.

Quote of the day

“The only solutions that are ever worth anything are the solutions that people find themselves.”

Meaning of the quote

The quote by Satyajit Ray tells that in a world where everyone is ready to give opinions and advice, one should try to find answers on their own. His quotes asks one to focus on self-growth, awareness, and independent thinking.

In simple words, if someone figures something out themselves, they understand it better, believe in it more, and are more likely to stick with it. But if you just give them the answer, it may not truly change their thinking or behaviour.

The quote is important in today’s world as it highlights the value of self-realisation, ownership, and deeper understanding, especially at a time when many people look for quick fixes.

Also Read: Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: 'Try not to become a man of success'

More about Satyajit Ray

Ray was multi-talented. He handled scripting, casting, scoring, and editing for his films, and even designed his own credit titles and publicity material for his first movie. He was the author of several short stories and novels for both adults and children.

Talking about his accolades, Ray received a record thirty-seven National Film Awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He also won a Golden Lion, a Golden Bear, two Silver Bears, and many other honours at international film festivals.

Satyajit Ray was honoured by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with an Honorary Academy Award, becoming the first and only Indian to receive the honour. He received it 24 days before his death and called it the best achievement of his filmmaking career. He was also honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

The legendary filmmaker breathed his last on April 23, 1992.