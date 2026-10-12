Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan, 'Live, laugh, love...'

Quote of the day: Shah Rukh Khan is a celebrated Indian actor and one of the most iconic legends in Hindi and global cinema. Renowned for his magnetic charm, incredible versatility, boundless energy, and unmatched screen presence, he has established himself as the ultimate global superstar. Honoured with numerous prestigious accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards and the Padma Shri, he has delivered landmark performances across genres, earning worldwide acclaim for his transformative roles and standing as an enduring cultural icon for generations of fans.
“Live, laugh, love, every day to its fullest, for who knows, tomorrow may not be.” - Shah Rukh Khan
This quote serves as a powerful reminder to embrace the present moment with gratitude, warmth, and joy. Shah Rukh Khan highlights the unpredictability of life, encouraging individuals to cherish every relationship, find happiness in daily moments, and live without holding back. It inspires us to let go of unnecessary worries and prioritise love and positivity, knowing that the present is the only time truly within our hands.
Born in New Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan, affectionately known as "King Khan" or "Baadshah of Bollywood," began his career in television before making his film debut in the early 1990s. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has starred in over 80 films and gained an immense global fanbase. From iconic romantic classics like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to powerful dramas and modern blockbusters like Swades, Chak De! India, and Jawan, he continues to reign as an unstoppable titan of world entertainment.
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