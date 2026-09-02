Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan, 'Stand by what you believe in...'

Quote of the day: There's a particular kind of exhaustion that comes from trying to keep everyone happy with your choices. You explain yourself, you second-guess decisions that were never anyone else's business, you brace for opinions from people who honestly don't have much stake in your life at all. Shah Rukh Khan's line cuts straight through that pattern, and it does it without any of the usual dressing up.
"Stand by what you believe in. People who mind won't matter and people who matter won't mind it." - Shah Rukh Khan
The logic here is almost blunt once you actually sit with it. The people who get worked up about your choices, your beliefs, the direction you've taken your life, are rarely the same people who are genuinely invested in you. And the people who do care, who actually matter, tend not to bother judging you in the first place. So really, the quote is pointing out something a bit obvious but easy to forget in the moment, that you're often losing sleep over the opinions of people whose opinions were never going to carry weight anyway.
What makes this worth repeating isn't that it's some brand new idea. It's that most people know this intellectually and still act like everyone's approval matters equally. Khan's line just strips that illusion away. Trying to win over critics or strangers or people who were always going to find something to disapprove of is a bit like pouring effort into a bucket with a hole in it. Nothing sticks, and you're just tired afterward.
There's also something quietly reassuring in the second half of the sentence, that the people who matter won't mind. It suggests that real relationships, the ones actually worth protecting, don't run on constant approval anyway. So holding onto what you believe doesn't cost you the people who count. If anything, it filters out the ones who were only ever there conditionally.
Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic roles in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham made him a household name in the 1990s and earned him the “King of Romance” title that has stuck for decades. Alongside the commercial hits, he's taken on more grounded, critically praised roles in films like Swades, Chak De! India, and My Name Is Khan, work that's kept him relevant well beyond nostalgia. His recent run with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki has only reinforced what most of Bollywood already knew, that his hold on the box office hasn't really loosened at all.
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