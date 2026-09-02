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Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan, 'Stand by what you believe in...'

Quote of the day: Shah Rukh Khan has spent more than three decades as one of Hindi cinema's most recognisable faces, moving from the romantic hits that defined the 90s, think Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, to more layered work in films like Swades and Chak De! India, and now back at the top of the box office with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan, 'Stand by what you believe in...'
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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