Quote of the day by Shashi Tharoor: 'If America is a melting-pot, then to me India is a thali'

Inspiring quotes: We shall start our beautiful morning today by revisiting a famous quote by none other than Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his wit, sharp commentary on history and command over English language. Let's find out what he said about India and America in Bookless in Baghdad: Reflections on Writing and Writers which is a collection of semi-autobiographical essays by acclaimed author and politician.

“If America is a melting-pot, then to me India is a thali, a selection of sumptuous dishes in different bowls. Each tastes different, and does not necessarily mix with the next, but they belong together on the same plate, and they complement each other in making the meal a satisfying repast.”

― Shashi Tharoor, Bookless in Baghdad: Reflections on Writing and Writers (2005)

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Meaning of the quote

The Indian politician is known for his gift of gab and oratory skills. Here, his quote on India is in reference to how if the US is a melting pot then India is a confluence of different cultures. He uses the metaphor of a thali - with a selection of delicious recipes served in different bowls - each with a unique taste. These dishes might not mix up but are in the same thali and complement each other.

The reference of food is used to hint at the unity in diversity concept of India. It highlights the peaceful co-existence of pluralism in our country where varied cultures and religions are in unison and form the nation as a whole.

His quote in 'Bookless in Baghdad: Reflections on Writing and Writers' is a clear remark on the co-existence of different cultures and religions under one roof.

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Who is Shashi Tharoor?

Shashi Tharoor is a famous politician and author. Born in London and raised in Mumbai and Kolkata, he graduated from St. Stephen's College, Delhi in 1975 and culminated his studies in 1978 with a doctorate in international relations and affairs from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.

From 1978 to 2007, he was a career official at the United Nations, rising to the rank of Under-Secretary General for Communications and Public Information in 2001. He announced his retirement from the organisation after finishing second in the 2006 selection for Secretary-General to Ban Ki-moon.

Tharoor began his political career by joining the Indian National Congress (INC) in 2009. He became a member of Parliament that year by winning the Lok Sabha seat of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala; he has been re-elected in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

A Sahitya Akademi Award winner, Tharoor has authored many works of fiction and non-fiction since 1981. His wit, command over the English language makes him a popular among netizens on social media.

Shashi Tharoor's notable works

Some of his most notable books include The Great Indian Novel, India: From Midnight to the Millennium, Why I Am a Hindu, Inglorious Empire: What the British Did to India.