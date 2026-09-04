/Quote of the day by Shri Krishna from Bhagavad Gita: 'No one who does good work will ever...'

Janmashtami 2026 quotes: On the auspicious and much revered festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami today, we shall revisit one of the famous sayings attributed to the Lord in Bhagavad Gita. The day is marked to celebrate the birthday of Kanha and is widely ushered in by devotees across the globe. Here, in this quote, Shri Krishna tells Arjuna about the benefits of doing good work.
"No one who does good work will ever come to a bad end, either here or in the world to come." ― The Bhagavad Gita (Krishna to Arjuna)
Shri Krishna tells Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita that whoever does good work will surely reap the fruits of it, either here in this world or in the next journey to come. This means that anyone who does good work will never face total destruction or a truly evil fate, in this life or the next.
Every sincere step taken toward a righteous path or spiritual growth carries permanent value and will be counted - whether in this worldly life or in the spiritual sojourn.
The word 'Janma' means birth and 'Ashtami' means eight; therefore, Krishna Janmashtami is the celebration of Krishna's birth on the eighth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada, also called Shravan, which falls in August–September of the Gregorian calendar.
Janmashtami celebratory customs include reading and recitation of religious texts, dance and enactments of the life of Krishna according to the Bhagavata Purana, devotional singing till midnight (the time of Krishna's birth), and fasting (upavasa), amongst other things. Some break their day-long fast at midnight with a feast.
Mathura and Vrindavan witness a massive footfall of devotees during this festival, with iconic temples being decorated with flowers and other adornments, celebrating Lord Krishna's birthday with much gusto.
Krishna Janmashtami is widely celebrated across India and abroad.
Here's wishing everyone a very happy 'Janmashtami'!
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