Quote of the day by Shri Krishna: 'Yudhishthira, this is what Raksha-Bandhan brings...'

Raksha Bandhan quote of the day: On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2026 today, we shall revisit one of the famous and timeless quotes of Shri Krishna from Mahabharata, where he explained the essence of celebrating Rakhi - the festival where sisters tie the sacred thread (rakhi) on their brother's wrist - with a promise that they will protect them forever.
"Yudhishthira, this is what Raksha-Bandhan brings: victory, happiness, children, health and wealth." -- Shri Krishna
Krishna here tells Yudhishthira how the festival of Raksha Bandhan (the protective thread tied on the wrist) brings victory, happiness, children, health and wealth. Krishna explains the power of tying a protective thread (raksha sutra) on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Shravan.
The story behind Raksha Bandhan festival goes like this - once, Lord Krishna cut his finger on his Sudarshana Chakra. Seeing him bleed, Draupadi tore a piece of fabric from her saree and tied it around his finger to stop the flow. Deeply moved by her gesture of care, Shri Krishna promised to protect her unconditionally—a promise he famously fulfilled years later during her humiliation in the royal court.
Since then, sisters tie the sacred thread on their brother's wrist with a promise of protection.
Sisters need to prepare the Rakhi ki thaali. You need a small diya, akshat (rice mixed with turmeric), kumkum, sweets and the Rakhi. Pray with your entire family. Offer a small pooja at your house’s temple.
After offering puja to God, place a small wooden platform on the floor and put rangoli on all four sides. Make your brother sit on the platform. Both of you must then pray for each other’s well being and long life.
Apply a tilak with the kumkum on your brother’s forehead. Then tie the Rakhi around his right wrist.
Wave the aarti thaali in a circular pattern in front of him. Put the akshat on his forehead. Offer the sweet to your brother.
Humbly accept the gift that he has bought for you. The pattern of performing the ritual may vary from region-to-region, but the principles remain the same.
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