/Quote of the day by Sir Isaac Newton: 'No great discovery was ever made without a bold guess'

Inspiring quotes: Today's positive thought of the day is by none other than Sir Isaac Newton - the famous English polymath who was a key figure in the Scientific Revolution and the Enlightenment that followed. His scientific observations inspired generations to come. Let's decode one of his quotes which is about new discoveries.
"No great discovery was ever made without a bold guess" - Newton
Sir Isaac Newton's famous lines clearly mean that for any great discovery or innovation, one requires imagination, intuition, and a willingness to take risks - it could be a bold guess before you hit the bull's eye.
He highlighted the fact that before any theory or discovery, one needs to first propose a bold idea, challenge existing assumptions, and step into the unknown.
Newton was an English polymath who was a mathematician, physicist, astronomer, alchemist, theologian, author and inventor. His book Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica (Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy), first published in 1687, achieved the first great unification in physics and established classical mechanics.
Newton contributed to and refined the scientific method, and his work is considered the most influential in bringing forth modern science.
Newton's work is said to 'distinctly advance every branch of mathematics then studied'. His work on calculus, usually referred to as fluxions, began in 1664, and by 20 May 1665 as seen in a manuscript, Newton 'had already developed the calculus to the point where he could compute the tangent and the curvature at any point of a continuous curve', refers Wikipedia.
When and where was he born?
Newton was born in the hamlet of Woolsthorpe, United Kingdom, on January 4, 1643 (which was December 25, 1642, under the Julian calendar)
Did Newton invent Calculus?
Yes, Newton independently developed calculus (which he called 'fluxions') as a new form of mathematics to explain and solve complex scientific problems regarding motion and planetary orbits.
Did an apple actually fall on his head?
No, contrary to popular belief, an apple did not fall on his head. Newton himself noted that seeing an apple fall to the ground while sitting under a tree simply inspired him to consider the forces of nature, eventually leading to his groundbreaking theory of gravity.
The story is believed to have passed into popular knowledge after being related by Catherine Barton, Newton's niece, to Voltaire.
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