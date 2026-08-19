Quote of the day by Smriti Irani: 'I never used gender as my crutch'

Inspiring quotes: Revisiting one of the famous quotes by Smriti Irani on gender roles, let's decode what she said a decade back. In this series, we shall feel motivated and encouraged, scrolling through the words of wisdom by great thinkers and prominent figures. Today, we picked a famous line by Smriti Irani where she talked about not using gender as a stepping stone. Take a look below:
"I never used gender as my crutch. Many women don't use gender as a crutch." -- Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani gave this statement at the India Economic Summit 2016, where she said that she never used gender as a crutch or a stepping stone. She also added that women work harder and most don't use their gender as a crutch to achieve their goals.
She emphasizes that individual merit is primary over identity alignment.
Smriti Irani started her career way back in the late 90s when she participated in the Miss India beauty pageant in 1998. She was one of the participants who couldn't reach the top 9, along with TV actress Gauri Pradhan Tejwani.
In 2000, Smriti Irani made her début with TV series Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She also starred in the Kavita serial on DD Metro. But it was with Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi by Ekta Kapoor that earned her massive stardom. She holds the record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actress - Popular and four Indian Telly Awards.
Irani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. She became the vice president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing in 2004. Smriti is an MP from the Amethi constituency and won Lok Sabha elections in 2019 by defeating Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
BJP President Nitin Nabin's new team has been announced recently and Smriti Irani has been appointed as a National General Secretary of the BJP, the only woman to secure a top slot in the new team BJP.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.