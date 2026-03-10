Quote of the day by Socrates: 'No evil can happen to a good man...'

Quote of the day: Greek philosopher Socrates is known to be a huge influence on his student Plato, who founded the tradition of Western philosophy. Written as dialogues, his writings are known to the world through the posthumous accounts of classical writers, particularly his students Plato and Xenophon. Today, let's try to find the deeper meaning of his famous quote on a virtuous man.

"No evil can happen to a good man, either in life or after death. He and his are not neglected by the gods." -- Socrates

It is said that this famous Socrates quote is from Plato’s Apology, spoken to the jury after being sentenced to death. It means a no evil or harm can happen to a virtuous person by any external circumstances or death, as they are protected by the gods. The righteous might suffer for a brief period but in the long run will eventually be protected by the gods and never harmed.

The context of his quote can also be understood in a way that after Socrates' conviction, he believed that his death is not a misfortune but a release.

If you are a good and a genuine person, no evil can touch your soul.

Who was Socrates?

Famous Greek philosopher Socrates was a polarizing figure in Athenian society. A massive influence on his student Plato - Socrates wrote no texts. Most of his works are known to the world through the posthumous accounts of Plato and Xenophon.

In 399 BC, he was accused of impiety and corrupting the youth. After a trial that lasted a day, he was sentenced to death. Plato's dialogues are considered to be most comprehensive accounts of Socrates.

According to the Phaedo, his last words were: "Crito, we owe a rooster to Asclepius. Don't forget to pay the debt."