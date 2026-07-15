Quote of the day by Socrates: 'Prefer knowledge to wealth, for the one is transitory...'

Inspiring quotes: The mornings will be brighter and more beautiful when started off on a positive note. So, today, let's revisit a famous line by Socrates on wealth and knowledge. The famous Greek philosopher Socrates was a polarising figure in Athenian society. Check below to see what he said exactly said:
"Prefer knowledge to wealth, for the one is transitory, the other perpetual." ― Socrates
Socrates here means that it highlights that materialistic benefits can be easily lost or spent, while wisdom and understanding remain with you permanently. His quote prioritizes wisdom and learning over material riches.
The knowledge stays with you for a lifetime and shapes your decisions for future endeavours.
Famous Greek philosopher Socrates was a polarising figure in Athenian society. A massive influence on his student Plato - Socrates wrote no texts. Most of his works are known to the world through the posthumous accounts of Plato and Xenophon.
In 399 BC, he was accused of impiety and corrupting the youth. After a trial that lasted a day, he was sentenced to death. Plato's dialogues are considered to be most comprehensive accounts of Socrates.
According to the Phaedo, his last words were: "Crito, we owe a rooster to Asclepius. Don't forget to pay the debt."
What is Socrates famous for?
He's best known for the 'Socratic method' — a form of dialogue where he asked probing questions to expose contradictions in a person's beliefs and push them toward clearer thinking. He's also famous for the phrase 'I know that I know nothing,' reflecting his belief that true wisdom begins with recognizing one's own ignorance.
How did Socrates die?
He was sentenced to death by an Athenian jury and executed by drinking hemlock, a poison.
What did Socrates teach?
Rather than laying out a rigid set of teachings, Socrates centered his philosophy on ethical inquiry — probing what constitutes a good life, the true nature of justice and virtue, and how people ought to treat one another. Central to his thinking was the idea that immoral behavior stems from a lack of understanding: he held that anyone who genuinely grasped what was right would naturally choose to act on it.
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