Quote of the day by Socrates: 'Strong minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events'

Inspiring quotes: The mornings are made brighter and more enriched by revisiting the famous thoughts shared by renowned philosophers and luminary personalities. Likewise, today, we shall take a look at the words of wisdom shared by Socrates on strong minds and their traits. Check explanation below:
"Strong minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, weak minds discuss people." ― Socrates
Socrates, here highlights how great minds and personalities talk about various innovative ideas for growth while average people discuss events and it is the weaker minds who talk about people. This also means that discussing or gossiping about people is a trait of a weak person, debating events keeps the focus on surface-level happenings but keeping those discussions focussed on concepts and ideas is reflective of a solid intellectual growth and progress.
A strong-minded person will talk about concepts, philosophies, innovations, and solutions. The average minds will rather usually discuss daily news and happenings which is event-based. The worst of all is the weak-minded person who will only focus on personal details and gossip about others.
This trait is not indicative of any growth or progress.
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