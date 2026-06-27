Quote of the day by Socrates: 'The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing'

Inspiring quotes: The day must begin with great source of inspiration and understanding. Who better than Greek philosopher Socrates to make you aware about your surroundings, way of living and a brighter future. Today, let's decode a famous quote by him where he delves upon knowledge, ignorance and self-improvement.
“The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.” - Socrates
The powerful lines are attributed to Socrates, who here refers to the humble understanding of a basic fact about wisdom. The awareness to accept that you actually know nothing hints at the intellectual humility which one must possess to excel in life.
Another way of looking at it is - if a person believes that he/she knows everything under the sun then, you close yourself off to new perspectives and stop growing. Whereas embracing your ignorance can lead you to new discoveries and open the window to self-improvement.
- Socrates is known to be a huge influence on his student Plato, who founded the tradition of Western philosophy. His writings in the form of dialogues are known to the world through the posthumous accounts of classical writers, particularly his students Plato and Xenophon.
- He was accused of impiety and corrupting the youth. After a trial that lasted a day, he was sentenced to death. Plato's dialogues are considered to be most comprehensive accounts of Socrates.
- According to the Phaedo, his last words were: "Crito, we owe a rooster to Asclepius. Don't forget to pay the debt."
- Socrates' method (elenchus) was less about answers and more about exposing that people didn't know what they thought they knew — that's why Athens found him troublesome.
- He was married twice - he married Xanthippe in his 50s, and another marriage was with a daughter of Aristides, an Athenian statesman. He had three sons with Xanthippe. Socrates fulfilled his military service during the Peloponnesian War and distinguished himself in three campaigns, according to Plato.
- Of all the works written about Socrates' trial, only three survive: Plato's Apology, Xenophon's Apology, and Xenophon's Memorabilia.
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