Quote of the day by Socrates: "The secret of happiness, you see...'

Quote of the day: One of the greatest philosophers known to the world - Socrates made notable observations in Western philosophy. His brilliant teachings reached the world through Plato and Xenophon. Today, let's try to understand the deeper meaning of his quote about secret to happiness.

"The secret of happiness, you see, is not found in seeking more, but in developing the capacity to enjoy less." - Socrates

Meaning of the quote

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Socrates here means that the 'the secret of enjoying pure bliss and happiness is not to crave for more but to create a feeling of fullness in whatever little you have. One must express gratitude for whatever they have and not keep asking for more.

The urge to constantly run behind desires makes one less happier. When the greed is reduced, you find joys in simpler things.

Who was Socrates?

Famous Greek philosopher Socrates was a polarizing figure in Athenian society. A massive influence on his student Plato - Socrates wrote no texts. Most of his works are known to the world through the posthumous accounts of Plato and Xenophon.

In 399 BC, he was accused of impiety and corrupting the youth. After a trial that lasted a day, he was sentenced to death. Plato's dialogues are considered to be most comprehensive accounts of Socrates.

According to the Phaedo, his last words were: "Crito, we owe a rooster to Asclepius. Don't forget to pay the debt."