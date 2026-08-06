Quote of the day by Socrates: 'There is only one good, knowledge...'

Quote of the day: Keeping aside the chaos of mundane life, today, in this series, let's take a look at this powerful line by none other than Socrates. He has talked about knowledge and evil. Let's get enriched by revisiting the famous thoughts shared by renowned philosophers and luminary personalities. Check explanation below:
"There is only one good, knowledge, and one evil, ignorance." ― Socrates
Socrates here means that there is only one good, and that is knowledge; and one biggest evil - ignorance. This famous philosophical statement means that true moral goodness comes from understanding and wisdom, while all bad or harmful actions stem from a lack of understanding.
It means that if a person truly knows what is right, they will naturally do it. Knowledge guides us to make safe, fair, and good choices.
Socrates is known to be a huge influence on his student Plato, who founded the tradition of Western philosophy. His writings in the form of dialogues are known to the world through the posthumous accounts of classical writers, particularly his students Plato and Xenophon.
He was accused of impiety and corrupting the youth. After a trial that lasted a day, he was sentenced to death. Plato's dialogues are considered to be most comprehensive accounts of Socrates.
According to the Phaedo, his last words were: "Crito, we owe a rooster to Asclepius. Don't forget to pay the debt."
Socrates' method (elenchus) was less about answers and more about exposing that people didn't know what they thought they knew — that's why Athens found him troublesome.
He was married twice - he married Xanthippe in his 50s, and another marriage was with a daughter of Aristides, an Athenian statesman. He had three sons with Xanthippe. Socrates fulfilled his military service during the Peloponnesian War and distinguished himself in three campaigns, according to Plato.
Of all the works written about Socrates' trial, only three survive: Plato's Apology, Xenophon's Apology, and Xenophon's Memorabilia.
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