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Quote of the day by Socrates: 'There is only one good, knowledge...'

Quote of the day: Socrates is known to be a huge influence on his student Plato, who founded the tradition of Western philosophy.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Socrates: 'There is only one good, knowledge...'
Image Credit: Wikipedia File Photo

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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