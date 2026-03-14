Quote of the day by Sri Aurobindo: 'All problems of existence are...'

Quote of the day: Renowned Indian philosopher and yogi Sri Aurobindo played a vital role in India's independence movement. He batted for Swaraj and wrote translations and commentaries of the Vedas, Upanishads, and the Gita among other literary works. Let's try to understand his quote on human struggles and harmony.

"All problems of existence are essentially problems of Harmony." ― Sri Aurobindo

Meaning of the quote

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Sri Aurobindo here means that essentially all individual problems actually arise from the fact that we look to find a perfect balance or harmony. These problems or hurdles must be solved by reaching to the source of finding unity between opposite forces. He opined that the mind, matter and life always seek a state of balance to solve contradictions of life - hinting at the possible solution of not negate the problem but rather look for a union of the opposite forces to reach a higher state of being.

Who was Sri Aurobindo?

Born as Aurobindo Ghose, Sri Aurobindo is a renowned Indian yogi who played a revolutionary role in the movement for India's independence. He devoted completely to spiritual practices leading to formulation of the path of Integral Yoga. Some of his extensive works includes the treatises The Life Divine and The Synthesis of Yoga and the epic poem Savitri.

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He studied for the Indian Civil Service at King's College, in Cambridge, England from 1890 until his departure in 1892. He was involved in nationalist politics and the nascent revolutionary movement in Bengal with the Anushilan Samiti.

After imprisonment for treason in Alipore Conspiracy, he moved to Pondicherry. He wrote The Life Divine and Synthesis of Yoga. In 1926, he and Mirra Alfassa ( a French-Indian spiritual guru and yoga teacher) founded Sri Aurobindo Ashram.

Sri Aurobindo's philosophy

Sri Aurobindo's principal philosophical writings are The Life Divine and The Synthesis of Yoga, while his principal poetic work is Savitri: a Legend and a Symbol. He wrote translations and commentaries of the Vedas, Upanishads, and the Gita among others; plays; literary, social, political, and historical criticism; devotional works, as well as an extensive collection of correspondence.