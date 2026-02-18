Quote of the day by Steve Jobs on Life: 'Your time is limited, so don't waste...'

Quote of the day: Apple Inc co-founder and a pioneer considered in the personal computer revolution of the 1970s and 1980s, Steve Jobs made Apple a global product - a high reputation it enjoys today worldwide giving a tough competition to its arch rivals. Jobs is credited with the creation and promotion of many of the company's most influential products. Out of his many inspirational statements, let's take a look at this quote which he said on life and authenticity.

"Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life". - Steve Jobs

Meaning of the quote

Steve Jobs in this quote refers to the fact that every individual has limited time in hand, therefore it is important to create something worthwhile and not ape someone else. Be your own original version rather than following or copying someone else.

Who was Steve Jobs?

Born in San Francisco in 1955, Steve Jobs attended Reed College in 1972 before withdrawing that same year. In 1974, he came to India, seeking enlightenment before later studying Zen Buddhism. He and Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 to further develop and sell Wozniak's Apple I personal computer. They gained fame with production and sale of the Apple II, one of the first highly successful mass-produced microcomputers.

Jobs is largely responsible for reviving Apple, which was on the verge of bankruptcy in 1997.

Steve Jobs Death

Steve Jobs was diagnosed with Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor in 2003. He died of tumor-related respiratory arrest in 2011. Jobs was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022.

The iconic personality that he was, Jobs has won 141 patents; Jobs holds over 450 patents in total ever since his death.