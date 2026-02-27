Advertisement
QUOTE OF THE DAY

Quote of the day by Sudha Murthy: 'Men can do certain things well...'

Quote of the day: She has written several books in fiction and non-fiction categories in multiple languages including Dollar Bahu, Runa, Tumula, Yashasvi and Astitva to name a few.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Quote of the day by Sudha Murthy: 'Men can do certain things well...'Pic Courtesy: File Photo

Quote of the day: Indian author, philanthropist and founder-chairperson of Infosys Foundation - Sudha Murthy was awarded the Padma Shri for social work in 2006 and received the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2023 - the third highest civilian award in the country. She is best known for her philanthropic cause and contribution to literature in Kannada and English languages respectively.

“Men can do certain things well and women other things. Men and women are complementary to each other. One need not prove one’s strength.”

― Sudha Murty, How I Taught My Grand Mother to Read and Other Stories

Meaning of the quote

The meaning of this quote is that both men and women are blessed with distinct qualities and abilities to perform things. Their strengths may be different and are complementary to each other and not necessarily always in competition. Sudha Murthy here highlights the importance of maintaining harmony between a man and woman's relation - both individuals can perform particular things well and there should be no need to get a constant validation over it or any need to prove it.

Who is Sudha Murthy?

A computer science and engineering background, Sudha Murthy made notable contribution in the field of writing and philanthropy. Married to  co-founder of Infosys, N. R. Narayana Murthy, she became the first female engineer hired at India's largest auto manufacturer TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO).

Later, she joined Walchand Group of Industries at Pune as Senior Systems Analyst. In 1996, Sudha Murthy started Infosys Foundation  - a charitable trust and retired in 2020. 

A member of the public health care initiatives of the Gates Foundation, she also taught at Christ University.

Sudha Murthy's Famous Books

She has written several books in fiction and non-fiction categories in multiple languages including Dollar Bahu, Runa, Tumula, Yashasvi, Astitva, Wise and Otherwise, Mahashweta, How I Taught My Grandmother to Read and Other Stories, Gently Falls The Bakula, The Old Man And His God, The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk, The Mother I Never Knew, The Magic of the Lost Temple, The Serpent's Revenge, Three Thousand Stitches and the most recent one being How to Be Happy with Who You Are ( 2025) among several other works.

 

 

