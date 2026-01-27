Quote of the Day by Sudha Murthy: 'Vision without action is merely a dream; action without vision is...'

Sudha Murthy is one of the most beloved authors and philanthropists in the country. Her insights on life, simplicity, and compassion touch upon several aspects of human existence, including relationships, persistence, and helping others. She consistently advocates courage, kindness, and the importance of finding purpose through action.

She views life as an unpredictable examination and believes that success is ultimately determined by perseverance and courage rather than intelligence or connections alone. She also states that struggle is inherent in life and that individuals can be both their own best friend and their worst enemy.

“Vision without action is merely a dream; action without vision is merely passing time; but vision and action together can change the world.”

The quote by Sudha Murthy emphasizes the importance of combining clear goals with meaningful effort. It suggests that having a vision without taking action reduces ideas to mere dreams, while taking action without a guiding vision becomes directionless and unproductive. True progress and positive change occur only when vision and action work together, as this balance gives purpose to hard work and turns aspirations into reality. The message highlights that thoughtful planning supported by consistent action has the power to create a lasting impact on individuals and society.

Sudha Murthy’s Early Life

Sudha Murthy was born into a Kannada-speaking family. Her father was a surgeon and her mother was a schoolteacher. She was raised by her parents and maternal grandparents. Her childhood inspired many of her notable works, including How I Taught My Grandmother to Read, Wise and Otherwise, and Other Stories.

Education and Career

Sudha Murthy began her professional career in computer science and engineering. She completed her Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from B.V.B. College of Engineering & Technology (now known as KLE Technological University) and later pursued a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

She went on to become the first female engineer hired at India’s largest automobile manufacturer, Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO).

Social Work and Achievements

Apart from being an author, Sudha Murthy is the Founder-Chairperson of the non-profit charitable organization, Infosys Foundation. In 2024, she was nominated as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, for her contribution to social work and education.

She was conferred the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2006 for social work. In 2023, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India.