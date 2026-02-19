Advertisement
QUOTE OF THE DAY

Quote of the day by Sundar Pichai on growth & career: 'If you don't fail..'

Quote of the day: Sundar Pichai got a B.Tech in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur.

Feb 19, 2026
Quote of the day by Sundar Pichai on growth & career: 'If you don't fail..'Pic Courtesy: File Photo

Quote of the day: Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai shared his views on growth and career. His quote is all about embracing failure as a way to innovation and achieving greater results. Let's try to take a look at his quote and understand it thoroughly.

"If you don't fail sometimes, you are not being ambitious enough." - Sundar Pichai

Meaning of the quote

Sundar Pichai's quote on growth and career hints at the fact that 'unless you fail sometimes in life, you will never be able to achieve your ambition. Failure helps to make you keep in check and slog for the higher position or ambition in general. One shouldn't be scared to fail or crumble, having a goal or an ambition is important. 

Who is Sundar Pichai?

The 53-year-old Sundar Pichai is an Indian–American business executive who is the CEO of Google since 2015 and the CEO of its parent company Alphabet Inc. since 2019. He began his career as a materials engineer. 

After a brief stint at McKinsey & Co., he joined Google in 2004, where he led the product management. He also played a vital role in the development of Gmail and Google Maps.

His staggering net worth is estimated at US$1.6 billion, as per reports.

Sundar Pichai's educational background

He did his schooling from Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Ashok Nagar, Chennai and completed the Class XII from Vana Vani school at IIT Madras. He got a B.Tech in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur. 

He also holds holds an MS from Stanford University in materials science and engineering and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was named a Siebel Scholar and a Palmer Scholar, respectively.

