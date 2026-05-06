Quote of the day by Suvendu Adhikari: 'I am Indian first, Bengali later'

Inspiring quotes: Amid the latest political development in West Bengal with chief minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC losing to BJP in the Assembly elections 2026 with the latter scripting history for the first time in the state - let's revisit a top quote by Suvendu Adhikari. The Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Banerjee in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency by more than 15 thousand votes.

"I am Indian first, Bengali later" - Suvendu Adhikari

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Meaning of the quote

Suvendu Adhikari said this quote back in 2020 days before he formally joined the BJP. This clearly indicated his stance on a broader identity level, giving a direct reply to TMC's insider vs. outsider narrative in West Bengal, emphasizing a national identity over regional identity.

This was viewed as Suvendu's stance aligning with BJP's nationalistic ideological framework ahead of the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections back then.

This particular statement was made by Suvendu at his home turf in Haldia at Purba Medinipur district.

Who is Suvendu Adhikari?

Suvendu received a Master of Arts degree from Rabindra Bharati University. He was first elected as a councillor from Indian National Congress in the Kanthi Municipality in 1995. In 2006, Adhikari was elected to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from Kanthi Dakshin constituency.

This was followed by him spearheaded the anti-land-acquisition movement in the Nandigram in 2007. He was elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Nandigram in 2016 and 2021, previously for South Contai in 2005, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamluk in 2009, and 2014.

After his success in Nandigram, he was made TMC's observer (in-charge) of the Jangal Mahal i.e. Paschim Medinipur, Purulia and Bankura districts. In 2009, defeated his nearest rival Lakshman Seth of Communist Party of India (Marxist) by a margin of approximately 173,000 votes.

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He was sworn in as the Minister of Transport in the Second Mamata Banerjee ministry in May 2016.

Shift from TMC to BJP

In December 2020, Suvendu formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Reports suggested he left the TMC due to his rift with Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who was apparently being touted as her heir-apparent.

He defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram assembly seat in 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election by 1,956 votes.

Interestingly, in Assembly elections 2026, Subhendu simultaneously contested in both Nandigram as well as Bhabanipur, the seat of Mamata Banerjee and won too. Mamata lost by 15,105 votes against her nearest rival in Bhabanipur seat. Meanwhile, Adhikari’s vote share has won by 9,665 votes in Nandigram seat.