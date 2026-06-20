/Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'All love is expansion, all selfishness is contraction'

Inspiring quotes: Let's make this morning filled with a dose of positivity, flowing in through the power of words. Today, we shall take a look at the famous lines by one of the most revered spiritual leaders Swami Vivekananda - who not only made the country proud with his observations and words of wisdom but also inspired generations.
"All love is expansion, all selfishness is contraction. Love is therefore the only law of life. He who loves lives, he who is selfish is dying. Therefore love for love's sake, because it is the only law of life, just as you breathe to live." ― Vivekananda , Letters of Swami Vivekananda, Year 1960
Swami Vivekananda here emphasizes on the importance of love. He talks about the foundational philosophy of existence - explaining that when truly love others, your mind and soul expand outward, whereas selfishness causes a slow, internal death of the spirit.
He also argues that we shouldn't love just to receive something in return - rather love should be unconditional and without any baggage. It should come naturally just as you breathe.
Therefore, you should love simply because it is the only law of life - he touches upon the debate of 'truly living' vs merely existing.
Ramakrishna's prime disciple - Swami Vivekananda was a key figure in introducing the Vendanta ( one of the schools of Hindu philosophy) and Yoga to the Western world. He is also credited for popularising knowledge about religion and Hindu philosophy in the West.
At 18, Vivekananda met Ramakrishna and became his disciple - later taking renunciation. However, after Ramakrishna’s death, Vivekananda travelled extensively across the Indian subcontinent as a wandering monk.
Vivekananda propagated morality with control of the mind, seeking truth, purity and unselfishness as traits which strengthened it. Whoever followed him, he guided them to be unselfish, have faith.
He linked morality with control of the mind, seeing truth, purity and unselfishness as traits which strengthened it.
Some of his published works include:
Sangeet Kalpataru (1887), Karma Yoga (1896), Raja Yoga (1896), Vedanta Philosophy: An address before the Graduate Philosophical Society (1896), Lectures from Colombo to Almora (1897), Bartaman Bharat (in Bengali) (March 1899), My Master (1901), Vedânta philosophy: lectures on Jnâna Yoga (1902).
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