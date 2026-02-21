Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'All power is within you; you can do anything...'

Quote of the day: Swami Vivekananda, the great Indian scholar, philosopher and author is credited for popularising knowledge about religion and Hindu philosophy in the West. His writings have influenced many over the years, therefore today, let's try to understand the deeper meaning of one of his quotes on the 'power inside us as humans'.

“All power is within you; you can do anything and everything. Believe in that, do not believe that you are weak; do not believe that you are half-crazy lunatics, as most of us do nowadays. You can do any thing and everything, without even the guidance of any one. Stand up and express the divinity within you.”

― Vivekananda

Vivekananda in this quote refers to the fact the an individual should never doubt himself. He stressed on how all the power lies within the soul - if you believe, you can achieve anything. Never should there be the slightest doubt about feeling weak or incapable. Whether you have a guide in life or not - the strong faith in yourself, can surely help you reach your goal and achieve anything under the sun. You must rise and identify the power or the divine energy inside you.

Who was Swami Vivekananda?

The chief disciple of the Ramakrishna - Vivekanand played a key figure in introducing the Vendanta ( one of the schools of Hindu philosophy) and Yoga to the Western world. He is also credited for popularising knowledge about religion and Hindu philosophy in the West.

At 18, Vivekananda met Ramakrishna and became his disciple - later taking renunciation. However, after Ramakrishna’s death, Vivekananda travelled extensively across the Indian subcontinent as a wandering monk.

Vivekananda's 1893 speech made in the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago, USA, starting with 'Sisters and brothers of America...' was hailed globally. He was described by international media as 'an orator by divine right and undoubtedly the greatest figure at the Parliament.

Swami Vivekananda is hailed as one of the most influential philosophers and social reformers in contemporary India.