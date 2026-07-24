/Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached'

Inspiring quotes: The mornings bring a fresh vigour and zest to achieve your goals, making your day worthwhile by giving it a solid push. Today, let's revisit one of the famous quotes by Swami Vivekananda to awaken the masses and encourage faith in oneself. Here's what the quote means.
"Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached." -- Swami Vivekananda
Vivekananda made this quote famous, which happens to be the modern adaptation of the Sanskrit verse 'Uttiṣṭhata jāgrata prāpya varān nibodhata' from the ancient Katha Upanishad. This is a timeless and powerful call to action.
One of the most influential philosophers and social reformers in contemporary India here highlights the fact that you must not stop until your goal in life is achieved. It is the call to stand up with courage, awaken your soul and keep going relentlessly until your goal is achieved. No amount of fatigue or any distraction should stop you ever.
Sangeet Kalpataru (1887), Karma Yoga (1896), Raja Yoga (1896), Vedanta Philosophy: An address before the Graduate Philosophical Society (1896), Lectures from Colombo to Almora (1897), Bartaman Bharat (in Bengali) (March 1899), My Master (1901), Vedânta philosophy: lectures on Jnâna Yoga (1902)
These were published after his demise: Addresses on Bhakti Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, The East and the West (1909), Inspired Talks (1909), Narada Bhakti Sutras – translation, Para Bhakti or Supreme Devotion, Practical Vedanta, Speeches and writings of Swami Vivekananda; a comprehensive collection, Complete Works: a collection of his writings, lectures and discourses in a set of nine volumes, Seeing Beyond the Circle
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