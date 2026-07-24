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Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached'

Quote of the day: Vivekananda was the foremost disciple of Ramakrishna and played a key role in introducing Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached'
Image Credit: Magnific (Representational use only)

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