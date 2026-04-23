Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'Dare to be free, dare to go as far as'

Quote of the day: In today's quote of the day, we will decode famous lines by Swami Vivekananda on personal freedom. One of the great Indian philosophers and thinkers, has been a strong source of inspiration to many young minds. Take a look at this quote below:

"Dare to be free, dare to go as far as your thought leads, and dare to carry that out in your life." - Swami Vivekananda

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Meaning of the quote

The famous quote by Vivekananda is about how an individual should dare to be free and go ahead with his thoughts. We must have optimistic viewpoint when moving head in life and working towards a bigger goal. Being courageous enough to realise your dreams is important.

An individual should have the courage to overcome fear and dare to walk on the path, whether it is loaded with hardships or not.

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Who was Swami Vivekananda?

Swami Vivekananda was the chief disciple of Ramakrishna. Vivekanand played a key figure in introducing the Vendanta ( one of the schools of Hindu philosophy) and Yoga to the Western world. He is also credited for popularising knowledge about religion and Hindu philosophy in the West.

At 18, Vivekananda met Ramakrishna and became his disciple - later taking renunciation. However, after Ramakrishna’s death, Vivekananda travelled extensively across the Indian subcontinent as a wandering monk.

Vivekananda propagated morality with control of the mind, seeking truth, purity and unselfishness as traits which strengthened it. Whoever followed him, he guided them to be unselfish, have faith.

Some of his published works include:

Sangeet Kalpataru (1887), Karma Yoga (1896), Raja Yoga (1896), Vedanta Philosophy: An address before the Graduate Philosophical Society (1896), Lectures from Colombo to Almora (1897), Bartaman Bharat (in Bengali) (March 1899), My Master (1901), Vedânta philosophy: lectures on Jnâna Yoga (1902).