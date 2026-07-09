/Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow...'

Inspiring quotes: Let's start afresh this morning with a positive dose of thought by none other than Swami Vivekananda. The visionary inspired generations and today we will decode one of his famous quote on following between the heart and brain. Take a look below to check his words of wisdom:
"In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart." ― Vivekananda
Swami Vivekananda here means that in a conflict between the heart and the brain, always follow your heart. Here, he means that when ever your heart and brain is in conflict, you should prioritize your passions, values, and emotional intuition over strict logic.
It represents reasoning, and calculating the safest or most practical path. It looks at rules, facts, and consequences.
Ramakrishna's prime disciple - Swami Vivekananda was a key figure in introducing the Vendanta ( one of the schools of Hindu philosophy) and Yoga to the Western world. He is also credited for popularising knowledge about religion and Hindu philosophy in the West.
At 18, Vivekananda met Ramakrishna and became his disciple - later taking renunciation. However, after Ramakrishna’s death, Vivekananda travelled extensively across the Indian subcontinent as a wandering monk.
Vivekananda propagated morality with control of the mind, seeking truth, purity and unselfishness as traits which strengthened it. Whoever followed him, he guided them to be unselfish, have faith.
He linked morality with control of the mind, seeing truth, purity and unselfishness as traits which strengthened it.
Sangeet Kalpataru (1887), Karma Yoga (1896), Raja Yoga (1896), Vedanta Philosophy: An address before the Graduate Philosophical Society (1896), Lectures from Colombo to Almora (1897), Bartaman Bharat (in Bengali) (March 1899), My Master (1901), Vedânta philosophy: lectures on Jnâna Yoga (1902).
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