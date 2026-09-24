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Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'Talk to yourself once a day, otherwise...'

Quote of the day: Swami Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was an Indian Hindu monk, philosopher, author, religious teacher, and the chief disciple of the Indian mystic Ramakrishna. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'Talk to yourself once a day, otherwise...'

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Zee Media Bureau

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Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'Talk to yourself once a day, otherwise...'
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