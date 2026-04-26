Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise......'

Swami Vivekananda was an Indian Hindu monk and philosopher who played an important role in introducing Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

One of the great Indian philosophers and thinkers, he has been a strong source of inspiration to many young minds. Take a look at this quote below:

He was born as Narendranath Datta in Kolkata. He became the chief disciple of the mystic Ramakrishna Paramahansa, whose teachings on the divinity of all beings and the harmony of religions deeply influenced him.

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Quote of the day

“Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person.”

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Meaning of this quote

The quote suggests individuals look inward. Pausing to listen to your mind means more than just words spoken aloud. It can be quiet moments where you notice how things feel inside. Swami Vivekananda's quote implies that a short pause during the day opens space to see choices clearly, spot patterns, and catch something missed before. Through stillness comes clarity. What matters most becomes visible. Guidance sometimes comes through silence instead of noise.

Wisdom shows up not just in conversations with others but in quiet moments alone. When reflection slips away, so does the lesson hidden in your past choices. Paying attention inward opens doors that constant noise often closes. Missing those insights means passing by a mind full of answers, the one within you. Growth lies not just in hearing advice but in listening to yourself.

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Who was Swami Vivekananda?

Swami Vivekananda was the chief disciple of Ramakrishna. Vivekananda played a key role in introducing Vedanta, one of the schools of Hindu philosophy, and Yoga to the Western world. He is also credited with popularising knowledge about religion and Hindu philosophy in the West.

At 18, Vivekananda met Ramakrishna and became his disciple, later taking renunciation. After Ramakrishna’s death, Vivekananda travelled extensively across the Indian subcontinent as a wandering monk.

Vivekananda propagated morality, control of the mind, seeking truth, purity, and unselfishness as traits that strengthen a person. He guided his followers to be selfless and have faith.

Some of his published works include:

Sangeet Kalpataru (1887), Karma Yoga (1896), Raja Yoga (1896), Vedanta Philosophy: An Address Before the Graduate Philosophical Society (1896), Lectures from Colombo to Almora (1897), Bartaman Bharat (1899), My Master (1901), Vedanta Philosophy: Lectures on Jnana Yoga (1902).