Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'The great secret of true success...'

Quote of the day: Swami Vivekananda is hailed as one of the most influential philosophers and social reformers in contemporary India. Several of his works have influenced many over the years, therefore today, let's try to understand the deeper meaning of one of his quotes on 'the great secret of true success'.

"The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful." - Vivekananda

Meaning of the quote

In this quote, Vivekananda stresses on the fact that the secret mantra of true happiness lies in the feeling of being unselfish. Any individual - a man or a woman, if they seek no return and are not selfish in nature - are the most successful.

The feeling of not expecting any personal return or favour, makes the person successful in life.

Who was Swami Vivekananda?

The chief disciple of the Ramakrishna - Vivekanand played a key figure in introducing the Vendanta ( one of the schools of Hindu philosophy) and Yoga to the Western world. He is also credited for popularising knowledge about religion and Hindu philosophy in the West.

At 18, Vivekananda met Ramakrishna and became his disciple - later taking renunciation. However, after Ramakrishna’s death, Vivekananda travelled extensively across the Indian subcontinent as a wandering monk.

Vivekananda propagated morality with control of the mind, seeking truth, purity and unselfishness as traits which strengthened it. Whoever followed him, he guided them to be unselfish, have faith.

Some of his published works include

