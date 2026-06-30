Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'The greatest religion is to be true...'

Inspiring quotes: What better way to start your day on a positive note than revisiting some famous quotes by visionaries. Today, we shall pick one such inspirational line by none other than Swami Vivekananda, which encourages an individual to have strong faith in oneself. Take a look below to check his words of wisdom:
"The greatest religion is to be true to your own nature. Have faith in yourselves." ― Vivekananda
Swami Vivekananda here highlights the fact that above all, the greatest religion is to be true to your self and have faith your abilities. This quote is also seen as a call to awaken your inner strength, encouraging you to recognize your inherent potential and not give in to pressure.
This focuses on the fact that you can't truly find strength or divinity externally until you have utmost belief in your own self and abilities. One must trust your intuition when navigating through challenges that life throws at you.
Ramakrishna's prime disciple - Swami Vivekananda was a key figure in introducing the Vendanta ( one of the schools of Hindu philosophy) and Yoga to the Western world. He is also credited for popularising knowledge about religion and Hindu philosophy in the West.
At 18, Vivekananda met Ramakrishna and became his disciple - later taking renunciation. However, after Ramakrishna’s death, Vivekananda travelled extensively across the Indian subcontinent as a wandering monk.
Vivekananda propagated morality with control of the mind, seeking truth, purity and unselfishness as traits which strengthened it. Whoever followed him, he guided them to be unselfish, have faith.
He linked morality with control of the mind, seeing truth, purity and unselfishness as traits which strengthened it.
Sangeet Kalpataru (1887), Karma Yoga (1896), Raja Yoga (1896), Vedanta Philosophy: An address before the Graduate Philosophical Society (1896), Lectures from Colombo to Almora (1897), Bartaman Bharat (in Bengali) (March 1899), My Master (1901), Vedânta philosophy: lectures on Jnâna Yoga (1902).
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