Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'The greatest religion is to be true...'

Quote of the day: 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'The greatest religion is to be true...'
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'The greatest religion is to be true...'
quote of the day2 min ago
2
State Excise Revenue India15 min ago
3
Entertainment37 min ago
4
Monsoon India 202658 min ago
5
India Bangladesh relations1 hr ago