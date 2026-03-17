Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'The greatest religion is to be true to...'

Quote of the day: Swami Vivekananda, one of the great Indian philosophers and thinkers, has been a strong source of inspiration to many young minds. Today, let's try to understand the deeper meaning of this famous quote.

"The greatest religion is to be true to your own nature. Have faith in yourselves." ― Vivekananda

Meaning of the quote

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Vivekananda here means that the 'biggest and the greatest religion ever is to be truthful to your own conscious. If a person is true to himself and has that strong will and faith - it makes him stand above all.

Having faith on yourself is of utmost importance as it makes you fearless and if you are successful in doing so then it can be your window to achieve the ultimate spiritual path.

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Who was Swami Vivekananda?

Swami Vivekananda was the chief disciple of Ramakrishna. Vivekanand played a key figure in introducing the Vendanta ( one of the schools of Hindu philosophy) and Yoga to the Western world. He is also credited for popularising knowledge about religion and Hindu philosophy in the West.

At 18, Vivekananda met Ramakrishna and became his disciple - later taking renunciation. However, after Ramakrishna’s death, Vivekananda travelled extensively across the Indian subcontinent as a wandering monk.

Vivekananda propagated morality with control of the mind, seeking truth, purity and unselfishness as traits which strengthened it. Whoever followed him, he guided them to be unselfish, have faith.

Some of his published works include:

Sangeet Kalpataru (1887), Karma Yoga (1896), Raja Yoga (1896), Vedanta Philosophy: An address before the Graduate Philosophical Society (1896), Lectures from Colombo to Almora (1897), Bartaman Bharat (in Bengali) (March 1899), My Master (1901), Vedânta philosophy: lectures on Jnâna Yoga (1902).

These were published after his demise:

Addresses on Bhakti Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, The East and the West (1909), Inspired Talks (1909), Narada Bhakti Sutras – translation, Para Bhakti or Supreme Devotion, Practical Vedanta, Speeches and writings of Swami Vivekananda; a comprehensive collection, Complete Works: a collection of his writings, lectures and discourses in a set of nine volumes, Seeing Beyond the Circle.