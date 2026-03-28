Quote of the day by Swami Vivekananda: 'The greatest sin is to...'

Quote of the day: Revered as the most prominent spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda, he is known for encouraging and influencing the youth to be fearless and selfless. He is credited for inspiring the younger generation with his wisdom and powerful words. Today, let's understand his quote on the strength and weakness.

“The greatest sin is to think yourself weak” ― Vivekananda

Meaning of the quote

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Swami Vivekananda's quote here means that 'the biggest sin' to commit is to think that you are a weak person. An individual should never consider oneself as weak or timid - there should never arise self-doubt about one's own capabilities.

Vivekananda's famous line is about being self-assured and not doubting one's abilities to achieve any task. Self-belief is primary and casting aspersions on oneself is seen as a denial to your divine potential.

Strength is seen as life and weakness as death.

Who was Swami Vivekananda?

Ramakrishna's prime disciple - Swami Vivekananda was a key figure in introducing the Vendanta ( one of the schools of Hindu philosophy) and Yoga to the Western world. He is also credited for popularising knowledge about religion and Hindu philosophy in the West.

At 18, Vivekananda met Ramakrishna and became his disciple - later taking renunciation. However, after Ramakrishna’s death, Vivekananda travelled extensively across the Indian subcontinent as a wandering monk.

Vivekananda propagated morality with control of the mind, seeking truth, purity and unselfishness as traits which strengthened it. Whoever followed him, he guided them to be unselfish, have faith.

He linked morality with control of the mind, seeing truth, purity and unselfishness as traits which strengthened it.



