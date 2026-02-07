Quote of the day by Sylvia Plath: 'Perhaps when we find ourselves wanting everything...'

Sylvia Plath stands as one of the most powerful literary voices of the 20th century. Known for her deeply personal and emotionally intense “confessional” poetry, Plath reshaped modern literature with her fearless exploration of identity, mental health, and womanhood. Despite her tragic death at the age of 30, her work continues to influence readers, writers, and feminist thought across the world.

She is best remembered for her poetry collections The Colossus and Other Poems (1960) and Ariel (1965), as well as her semi-autobiographical novel The Bell Jar (1963), which was published just a month before her death. In 1981, The Collected Poems brought together many of her previously unpublished works. This collection earned her the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1982, making her one of the few writers to receive the honor posthumously.

Quote of the Day

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Perhaps when we find ourselves wanting everything, it is because we are dangerously close to wanting nothing.”

Personal Life and Career

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Sylvia Plath showed academic brilliance from a young age. She studied at Smith College, where she excelled and contributed actively to literary publications, including serving as editor of The Smith Review. Later, she received a Fulbright scholarship to study at Newnham College, University of Cambridge, in England.

In 1959, Plath attended a creative writing seminar at Boston University led by poet Robert Lowell, alongside fellow poets Anne Sexton and George Starbuck—an experience that helped shape her confessional style of poetry.

Plath met poet Ted Hughes in 1956 at a literary gathering in London. The two married later that year and spent time living in both the United States and England. They had two children, Frieda and Nicholas, before separating in 1962. Their relationship was often troubled, and Plath later described it as emotionally painful in her letters.

Much of her life was marked by struggles with severe depression. She underwent treatment, including early forms of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), which later became themes reflected in The Bell Jar.

Sylvia Plath died by suicide in 1963, but her literary legacy only grew stronger with time. Her writing remains celebrated for its honesty, intensity, and lyrical brilliance. Today, Plath is regarded not only as a major poet but also as a symbol of artistic courage—someone who transformed personal suffering into enduring literature.

Her words continue to resonate because they speak directly to human vulnerability, ambition, and the fear of emptiness—captured perfectly in today’s quote about wanting everything and nothing at the same time.