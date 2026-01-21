Advertisement
Quote Of The Day By Thalapathy Vijay: If You Miss An Opportunity...Dont Fill Your Eyes
QUOTE OF THE DAY

Quote Of The Day By Thalapathy Vijay: 'If You Miss An Opportunity...Don't Fill Your Eyes'

Quote Of The Day: Vijay was awarded Kalaimaamani by the Government of Tamil Nadu for his role in Kadhalukku Mariyadhai back in 1998.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote Of The Day By Thalapathy Vijay: 'If You Miss An Opportunity...Don't Fill Your Eyes'Pic Courtesy: File Photo

Quote Of The Day: Pan-India star Thalapathy Vijay has not only entertained his fans over the years with exceptional acting prowess and blockbuster movies but also time and again inspires them with heartwarming quotes. Take a look at this 'quote of the day' which the actor once shared on his social media handle X (formerly called Twitter).

"If you miss an opportunity, don't fill your eyes with tears. It will hide another better opportunity in front of you."

This is an inspiring message for his fans to not lose hope ever in life. If you get what you planned to achieve, there is no need to break up as god has a better and a bigger goal in store for you.

Who Is Thalapathy Vijay?

Born as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu, Vijay did his schooling initially at Fathima school, Kodambakkam and later at Balalok school, Virugambakkam. He pursued a bachelor degree in visual communication from Loyola College, but dropped out early to focus on his acting career.

Vijay has so far acted in 69 films in his three-decade old film career. He is one of the highest paid actors in India. He made his debut as a child actor in the Tamil film Vetri (1984). His first major lead role in Naalaiya Theerpu (1992) at the age of 18.

Some of his breakthrough roles include Poove Unakkaga (1996), Love Today (1997), Kadhalukku Mariyadhai (1997), Thullatha Manamum Thullum (1999), Kushi (2000), Ghilli (2004) Thirupaachi (2005) and Pokkiri (2007) Thuppakki (2012), Kaththi (2014), Mersal (2017), Sarkar (2018), Master (2021), Beast (2022), Leo (2023), and The Greatest of All Time (2024) among many others.

Vijay was awarded Kalaimaamani by the Government of Tamil Nadu for his role in Kadhalukku Mariyadhai back in 1998.

Vijay's Political Journey

After successfully entertaining the audiences, Thalapathy Vijay is now turning to politics full-time. In February 2024, Vijay announced his retirement from films and his entry into politics with the launch of his political outfit, known as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. 

Jana Nayagan which is yet to get a CBFC clearance and awaiting a release date will be Vijay's swan song - marking an end to his cinematic journey.

 

