Quote of the day by Trisha Krishnan: 'The love is always louder'

Inspiring quotes: What better way than starting your day than reading through some positive words. Today, we shall revisit one of the most famous quotes by Pan-India actress Trisha Krishnan. Let's decode what she said recently about love and life.

"The love is always louder" - Trisha Krishnan

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Julia Roberts: ‘You have to live your life, no matter what…’

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meaning of the quote

This year, amid a lot of hullabaloo over her personal life and relationship rumours with actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay - the actress has several times dropped cryptic posts on social media, shutting all the chatter.

Trisha Krishnan posted 'The love is always louder' on Instagram on May 11 this year following her attendance at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The actress attended the grand event with her mother, and looked overwhelmed as Vijay made his historic speech at the oath taking ceremony.

Trisha's quote is being seen as a major hint drop on the kind of bond she shares with Vijay, shutting all the chatter and chaos of haters on social media.

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Karl Lagerfeld on mothers: 'The only love that I really believe in is a mother’s love...'

Who is Trisha Krishnan?

She is one of the leading names in South film industry. Trisha Krishnan has been successfully working majorly in Tamil and Telugu movies. She even participated in many beauty pageants and got noticed. Trisha won Miss Madras contest back in 1999 and entered movie business. Trisha had a small role in Tamil romantic drama 'Jodi (1999) but got her big break in the 2002 Tamil film Mounam Pesiyadhe.

Called the 'Queen of South India', she has received numerous accolades for her work.

Rumours about Trisha and Vijay's relationship have been doing the rounds for quite sometime now. They have starred in several movies together including Ghilli, Leo, Thirupaachi), Aathi, and Kuruvi etc and remain one of the most-loved on-screen couples of Tamil cinema.

However, they have always maintained that they are 'just good friends' and not romantically linked.

Trisha Krishnan's fee & net worth

She is one of the highest-paid actresses of South film industry, charging anywhere between Rs 10–Rs 12 crore per film. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 85 crore, as per Asianet news.