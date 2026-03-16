Quote of the Day by Veer Savarkar: 'Our only duty is to......'

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar, was a famous Indian politician, revolutionary, and ideologue who developed the Hindu nationalist philosophy of Hindutva.

Savarkar remains a deeply influential figure in Indian history. He is widely remembered as a “Swatantryaveer” (brave freedom fighter).

The prefix “Veer” (meaning brave) is often associated with Savarkar. Historical accounts suggest that the title gained popularity through writings and references connected to his autobiographical work written under the pseudonym Chitragupta. He was also an influential figure in the Hindu Mahasabha.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Quote of the Day

“Our only duty is to keep fighting for our nation, come what may.”

Meaning of the Quote

The quote highlights the idea of unwavering dedication to one’s country. It suggests that serving and protecting the nation should be a person’s highest responsibility, regardless of the challenges or sacrifices involved. The phrase “come what may” reflects the need for courage, resilience, and determination even during difficult times.

In essence, the quote encourages people to remain committed to their nation despite hardships. Savarkar believed that true patriotism requires perseverance and a willingness to stand firm for the country’s welfare and freedom, no matter what obstacles arise.

More About Veer Savarkar

Born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur, in the Bombay Presidency (present-day Maharashtra). He was born into a Marathi Chitpavan Brahmin family to Damodar and Radhabai Savarkar. He had two brothers, Ganesh and Narayan, and a sister named Mainabai. Savarkar started his activism during his school years.

He founded the secret revolutionary society Abhinav Bharat Society in 1904, which advocated armed resistance against British rule. Later, while studying law in London, he became associated with India House and wrote The Indian War of Independence 1857, interpreting the 1857 revolt as a national uprising against colonial rule.

In 1911, Savarkar was sentenced to 50 years of transportation for life and sent to the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where he faced harsh conditions.

After his release and a period of house arrest, he served as the president of the Hindu Mahasabha from 1937 to 1943. Despite his strong Hindu nationalist views, Savarkar was also known to identify as a rationalist and atheist and campaigned against the caste system and untouchability, advocating a more modern and scientific approach to society.

Every year on May 28, his birth anniversary is observed as Veer Savarkar Jayanti, with tributes paid by several political leaders, including Narendra Modi.