Quote of the day by Virat Kohli: 'The people you choose to have around you...'

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest modern-day cricketers, celebrated for his exceptional batting, unmatched intensity, and dedication to fitness. Often called the "Chase Master" for his ability to lead India to victory in high-pressure run chases and the "King Kohli" for his dominance across formats, he has set numerous records, including the fastest ODI centuries and consistently high-scoring performances in international cricket. Beyond his individual achievements, Kohli’s aggressive yet strategic captaincy has helped India secure historic Test series wins, earning him respect not just as a player but as a leader who inspires his team through commitment, resilience, and a competitive spirit.

Quote of the Day - Virat Kohli:

"The people you choose to have around you make all the difference.

My family and close friends keep me grounded.

You have to have a mind of your own and a strong head on your shoulders.

Cricket is the most important thing to me, so the rest of it pales in comparison."

What the quote means

This quote captures Kohli’s philosophy on life and success. While cricket is the centre of his professional world, he emphasises that personal support systems, family, close friends, and trusted companions are what keep him balanced and focused. He underlines the importance of mental strength, independence, and clarity of thought, suggesting that external distractions and pressures matter little when you have a solid foundation and a clear sense of purpose. It’s a reminder that talent alone isn’t enough; the people you surround yourself with and the mindset you cultivate are equally vital for sustained success.

Personal Life Highlight

Off the field, Kohli shares a life of privacy and intimacy with actress Anushka Sharma. The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in a surprise private ceremony at the Borgo Finocchineto. The Sabyasachi-designed wedding seamlessly blended traditional Indian customs with the rustic charm of the Italian countryside. With only 42 close guests in attendance, the event reflected the couple’s preference for meaningful experiences over public spectacle, highlighting the personal values of closeness, discretion, and grounded relationships that Kohli references in his quote.